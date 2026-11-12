By Paul Knag · Published November 12, 2026 at 12:58 p.m. ET

The best savings rate for you is one you can actually earn. Among the accounts we checked on November 12, 2026, Sallie Mae advertised 4.00% APY without a recurring-deposit requirement. Happen's LevelUp account advertised a higher 4.20%, but that rate depends on qualifying deposits; its standard rate is 3.00%. Sallie Mae offer · LevelUp offer.

High-yield savings accounts can be useful for cash you want to keep available while earning interest. Their rates are variable, so today's APY is not a promise of what you will earn over the next year. This month's shortlist compares four accounts and separates straightforward rates from offers tied to deposit or balance requirements.

Graphic: RateZip. Selected variable APYs on a shared zero-based scale; conditional rates are marked. Sources: Sallie Mae, Bask, Happen and CIT.

Savings accounts without a recurring-deposit hurdle

These featured accounts do not advertise a recurring-deposit or minimum-balance requirement for the rates shown. The $0 monthly fee refers to account maintenance; other services or an external bank may carry charges.

Standard APYs checked November 12, 2026; ordered by APY

Account APY Opening minimum Monthly fee What to know Sallie Mae High-Yield Savings 4.00% $0 $0 No recurring-deposit requirement shown Bask Interest Savings 4.00% $0 $0 Fund within 15 business days of opening

Offers with conditions that matter

Compare both the advertised APY and the rate that applies if you miss the requirement. An opening minimum is different from the balance or deposit activity needed to earn an advertised rate.

Conditional APYs checked November 12, 2026; not directly comparable with unconditional rates

Account APY Opening minimum Monthly fee What to know Happen LevelUp Savings 4.20% $0 $0 At least $250 in qualifying deposits per evaluation period; otherwise 3.00% APY CIT Platinum Savings 3.75% $100 $0 End-of-day balance of at least $5,000; below that, 0.25% APY

Happen Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, measures qualifying deposits over an evaluation period tied to the statement cycle, not simply whenever you remember to transfer money. CIT determines the rate tier using the end-of-day balance and applies it to the entire balance. All APYs are variable. LevelUp eligibility and timing · CIT rate tiers.

A closer look at the accounts

Sallie Mae: a straightforward starting point

Sallie Mae Bank, Member FDIC, advertises this rate with no opening or ongoing minimum and no monthly maintenance fee. That makes it worth comparing for a saver starting small or holding a larger cash reserve. Check the fee schedule if you expect to use services such as outgoing wires. Account details.

Bask: simple pricing, with a funding deadline

Bask Interest Savings has no required minimum balance or monthly account fee. New customers must fund within 15 business days. Bask is a division of Texas Capital Bank, Member FDIC, so include any other deposits there when assessing FDIC coverage. Account details.

Happen LevelUp: useful when deposits are already a habit

Qualifying cumulative deposits of at least $250 per evaluation period earn the higher rate; missing that requirement brings the standard rate in the following period. There is no opening minimum or monthly account fee. A saver making regular contributions may find the rule manageable, while someone parking a fixed balance may prefer a rate with fewer conditions. Account details.

CIT Platinum: watch the $5,000 threshold

CIT Bank is a division of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC. Its $100 opening minimum does not unlock its higher APY. The balance must reach $5,000; below that threshold the entire balance earns the lower tier. It has no monthly maintenance fee. At the rates displayed here, the higher tier also trails Sallie Mae and Bask, so compare the alternatives before moving money solely for yield. Account details.

How much does a small rate difference matter?

On a steady $10,000 balance, 4.20% APY would produce about $420 over one year, while 4.00% would produce about $400. The $20 difference assumes the higher Happen rate is earned in every evaluation period, both rates stay unchanged for the full year, interest remains deposited and there are no fees or withdrawals. Actual savings rates may move. Transfer convenience and reliable access can matter more than a small difference in the advertised yield.

APY accounts for compounding. Comparing APYs, rather than mixing an interest rate with an APY, makes offers easier to evaluate.

Can you use a high-yield account for an emergency fund?

It can be a useful place for cash you may need, but check how withdrawals work before transferring your entire reserve. Look at ACH transfer timing, holds on new deposits, withdrawal limits and whether the account supports the access you need. An online transfer is not necessarily immediate, even when an account has no monthly fee.

If you know you will not need part of your savings for a set period, compare this month's CD shortlist. A fixed-rate CD provides a defined term; a savings account generally provides more flexibility, with a yield the bank can change.

What does FDIC insurance cover?

The standard limit is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each ownership category. Multiple accounts or brands at the same insured bank may share that limit. Add together savings, CDs and other covered deposits in the same ownership category, including accrued interest. The FDIC guide explains the coverage rules.

How we selected these accounts

RateZip checked official bank rate pages and disclosures on November 12, 2026. We compared published APYs, opening minimums, monthly maintenance fees and requirements affecting the advertised rate. We separated conditional offers and excluded offers whose current rates or requirements could not be independently verified from an official source. This is a selected comparison, not an exhaustive national ranking, and we did not test service quality, account opening or transfer speeds. Each offer is available through the bank's online channel and remains subject to its application and eligibility rules. Pages with rates that could not be verified were excluded.

We prepare a new edition each month. Banks can change savings rates between editions, so confirm the current terms before opening. You can also browse savings offers on RateZip; partner offers may differ from this editorial shortlist.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.