By Paul Knag · Published November 13, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET · Updated November 14, 2026 at 10:35 p.m. ET

Graphic: RateZip. Source: McKinsey, "Who wins when AI does the shopping? New evidence on agentic commerce", October 28, 2026.

People aren't only asking AI assistants about money anymore. Some are buying through them. In McKinsey's June 2026 survey of about 21,000 consumers in 11 markets, 11.7% of AI users said they had bought a financial product or service directly inside an AI tool in the past three months. In the US, that share is up 4.1 percentage points since December 2025.

That's behind apparel (18.0%) and groceries (16.8%), but it's not zero, and it's growing.

What the survey found

Most people have tried it. 53% of consumers across the 11 markets used AI for at least one shopping task in the past three months. In the US it was 48%.

53% of consumers across the 11 markets used AI for at least one shopping task in the past three months. In the US it was 48%. Buying through AI is climbing fast. Among US AI users, the share who completed a purchase with AI rose from 10% to 17% in a year.

Among US AI users, the share who completed a purchase with AI rose from 10% to 17% in a year. AI is replacing the search box. AI users were 3.2 times more likely to rank AI search tools as more influential than traditional search.

AI users were 3.2 times more likely to rank AI search tools as more influential than traditional search. Clean data wins. McKinsey cites Shopify, which reports that AI searches that hit its structured product catalog convert at about twice the rate of searches that rely on scraped or stale data.

Why a loan is different from a pair of shoes

McKinsey doesn't say which financial products people bought, and that matters. Opening a savings account or buying a simple policy can happen in a few clicks. A mortgage or a home equity line can't. A lender has to check your credit with your permission, verify your income and your home, give you required disclosures, and have a licensed loan officer stand behind the offer.

So for loans, an AI assistant's real job right now is research. It builds the shortlist. You and a lender still do the rest.

That makes the shortlist the part to get right. An assistant that quotes a rate from a page it read three weeks ago will send you in the wrong direction, and it will sound just as confident as one with today's numbers.

I tried it on my own car insurance

On November 14, I asked Muse, Meta's personal AI agent, to shop my auto insurance renewal against my current coverage. It worked through carrier sites and comparison sites in a browser, filling in the forms itself.

It did real work. It came back with six-month quotes from $1,439 to $2,247, though the highest left out a car. More useful than the prices, it caught where the quotes weren't the same coverage:

The cheapest quote had less coverage. The $1,439 price through a comparison site carried $100,000 of property damage liability, a third of the $300,000 I asked for. The cheapest quote that met my limits was $1,591.

The $1,439 price through a comparison site carried $100,000 of property damage liability, a third of the $300,000 I asked for. The cheapest quote that met my limits was $1,591. Some online forms couldn't match my limits. Two carriers capped property damage at $250,000 online, below that $300,000.

Two carriers capped property damage at $250,000 online, below that $300,000. The same carrier priced differently by door. One carrier came in about $75 lower through a comparison site than on its own site. Another was $19 higher through RateZip's own auto insurance page than on its site.

One carrier came in about $75 lower through a comparison site than on its own site. Another was $19 higher through RateZip's own auto insurance page than on its site. One quote left out a car. It priced three vehicles instead of four, so it wasn't comparable at all.

It also showed where an assistant still stops:

It couldn't finish on its own. One carrier wanted a code sent to my email before it would continue. The assistant asked me for it.

One carrier wanted a code sent to my email before it would continue. The assistant asked me for it. Sites didn't cooperate. One carrier's site hung. One comparison site showed no prices, and another priced only two carriers.

One carrier's site hung. One comparison site showed no prices, and another priced only two carriers. The promised shortcut wasn't there yet. The Zebra announced on October 1 that Muse would be able to hand your policy details straight to its comparison tool. When I tried, the assistant said that connection wasn't available to it, so it typed everything into the website instead.

The Zebra announced on October 1 that Muse would be able to hand your policy details straight to its comparison tool. When I tried, the assistant said that connection wasn't available to it, so it typed everything into the website instead. My phone number went out. Two sites required one to show quotes, so expect calls.

No policy was bought. The assistant built a shortlist and flagged the catches. Deciding, and buying, was still on me.

How to shop rates with an AI assistant

Ask where every number came from. A good answer names the bank or lender and says when the rate was seen.

A good answer names the bank or lender and says when the rate was seen. Check the lender's own page before you apply. Rates change, sometimes daily.

Rates change, sometimes daily. Compare the right number. For a loan, look at the APR, not just the rate. For savings, check what you have to do to earn the advertised APY.

For a loan, look at the APR, not just the rate. For savings, check what you have to do to earn the advertised APY. Compare coverage, not just price. Have the assistant line up the limits on every quote. The cheapest one may simply cover less.

Have the assistant line up the limits on every quote. The cheapest one may simply cover less. Keep sensitive data out of the chat. Don't paste your Social Security number, account numbers or one-time sign-in codes into an AI tool. Give those only to the lender or carrier, on its own site.

Don't paste your Social Security number, account numbers or one-time sign-in codes into an AI tool. Give those only to the lender or carrier, on its own site. Expect calls if you give a phone number. Some quote forms won't show prices without one.

Some quote forms won't show prices without one. Remember a rate isn't an approval. Your actual offer depends on your credit, your home and your loan.

What RateZip is doing about it

We've tracked the rates banks and lenders actually post for almost 20 years, and we show the source next to every number. When people started asking AI assistants instead of search engines, we put that same data where they're asking. RateZip Deposit/Mortgage Rates is in the ChatGPT app directory and works in Grok and other AI apps that support MCP, so an assistant can pull our observed rates, with the source and the date, instead of guessing. Here's how it works.

In my test, the assistant was most useful when it could line up the same coverage side by side, and it stalled when it had to push through forms built for people. McKinsey's Shopify figure points the same way: AI searches that hit clean, structured data convert at about twice the rate. For rates, that's what we publish: every number with the lender behind it and the date we saw it. Assistants will build the shortlist either way. We'd rather they build it from numbers you can check.

About the data

All figures come from McKinsey's Agentic Commerce Consumer Survey, fielded in June 2026, as published in McKinsey's October 28, 2026 article. The category figures are the share of AI users who completed a purchase directly within an AI tool, once or more than once, in the past three months. McKinsey titles that chart "US AI users," while its footnote gives the base as all AI users across 11 markets (weighted, n = 11,088); the change since December 2025 is for US respondents only. The chart shows eight of McKinsey's 16 categories. McKinsey doesn't break financial services and products down by product type.

The insurance test is one person's renewal on one day, November 14, 2026. Quotes are six-month premiums paid in full, as the carrier and comparison sites showed them to the assistant. Your prices will differ. RateZip is not an insurance agency, and this isn't a recommendation of any carrier.

Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, is a licensed mortgage broker, NMLS ID 1592292. Rates change often, so check the source before you decide. See our editorial standards.