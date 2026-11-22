The House Voted to Nearly Triple the VA Streamline Fee. Here's How Much Longer Your Refi Takes to Pay Off.

By Paul Knag · Published November 22, 2026 at 6:45 p.m. ET · Updated November 22, 2026 at 7:06 p.m. ET

The House-passed Take Care of America's Veterans Act (H.R. 9237) would raise the VA funding fee on an Interest Rate Reduction Refinancing Loan, the VA streamline refinance, from 0.50% to 1.42% of the loan amount. On a $350,000 refinance, that is $4,970 instead of $1,750. The bill still needs Senate passage and the president's signature, so today's fee is unchanged.

Section 104(b) of the House-engrossed bill text strikes "0.50" and inserts "1.42" for interest rate reduction refinancing loans in the loan fee table of 38 U.S.C. 3729. The same section raises the fee on loan assumptions from 0.50% to 1.0%. The VA's funding fee page lists the current IRRRL fee at 0.5% and the assumption fee at 0.5%.

What the fee would cost in dollars

Refinance loan amount Fee at 0.50% (current) Fee at 1.42% (House bill) Added cost $250,000 $1,250 $3,550 $2,300 $350,000 $1,750 $4,970 $3,220 $450,000 $2,250 $6,390 $4,140

Fee = loan amount × fee rate. Borrowers exempt from the funding fee pay neither amount.

How much longer the refinance takes to pay off

The break-even point is how long the lower monthly payment takes to repay the fee. Both the fee and the payment savings grow with the loan amount, so the added months are the same at every loan size in each scenario below. The size of the rate cut is what changes the answer.

For a reference rate, the Optimal Blue 30-year fixed VA mortgage index on FRED was 6.911% on November 19, 2026. The two scenarios below assume a 30-year fixed refinance into that rate from a higher existing rate.

Scenario 1: refinancing from 7.50% to 6.911% (about 0.6 point lower)

Loan amount Monthly principal and interest savings Months to recover fee at 0.50% Months at 1.42% Added months $250,000 $99.70 12.5 35.6 23.1 $350,000 $139.57 12.5 35.6 23.1 $450,000 $179.45 12.5 35.6 23.1

Scenario 2: refinancing from 7.911% to 6.911% (1 point lower)

Loan amount Monthly principal and interest savings Months to recover fee at 0.50% Months at 1.42% Added months $250,000 $170.58 7.3 20.8 13.5 $350,000 $238.82 7.3 20.8 13.5 $450,000 $307.05 7.3 20.8 13.5

Hypothetical arithmetic: both loans are 30-year fixed at the same balance. The fee is paid at closing and divided by the monthly principal-and-interest savings. The tables leave out other closing costs, financing the fee into the loan, the remaining term on the existing loan, taxes and insurance. An actual quote can produce a different result.

The longer the break-even, the more it matters how long the borrower keeps the loan. A veteran who expects to sell or refinance again within about three years would recover much less of the higher fee in Scenario 1 than under today's fee.

Who would not pay it

According to the VA, the funding fee does not apply to veterans receiving VA compensation for a service-connected disability. It also does not apply to surviving spouses receiving Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, and to some other groups listed on the VA's page. Those borrowers would not see this increase.

What happens next

The House passed H.R. 9237 on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, HousingWire reported. The House text says the fee amendments "shall take effect on October 1, 2026", a date that has already passed. When a higher fee would apply to borrowers depends on the final version of the law, if one is enacted. The Senate can change the fee figures or the timing. Until then, the 0.50% fee remains the VA's published rate.

A veteran with a streamline refinance already in progress can ask the lender for the funding fee on the Loan Estimate and the expected closing date. That payment comparison shows how long it takes to recover the fee.

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