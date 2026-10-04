By LeeAnn Reynolds · Published October 4, 2026 at 9:11 p.m. ET

After a run of weekly notes with no recorded savings-rate raises, RateZip's board registered six increases across the weeks ending September 21 and September 28, 2026. Neither note recorded a savings cut. The change was visible in several tracked institutions, rather than a single new high-rate listing.

The weekly rate-moves archive recorded two savings raises in the September 21 note and four in the September 28 note. Both covered 20 tracked savings banks. Earlier available notes from July 21 through September 14 recorded no savings raises. That describes the archive and its panel, not every bank or every rate change nationwide.

Weekly note Bank Previous tracked APY New tracked APY Increase September 21 Marcus 3.40% 3.50% 10 basis points September 21 Sallie Mae 3.75% 3.85% 10 basis points September 28 Happen Bank 4.00% 4.20% 20 basis points September 28 Capital One 3.00% 3.10% 10 basis points September 28 Vio Bank 3.95% 4.01% 6 basis points September 28 Bread Savings 3.95% 4.00% 5 basis points

Historical observations, not current offers. One basis point is 0.01 percentage point. Product conditions and availability must be checked with the institution.

A new listing is not another raise

The September 21 note also added Barclays at 4.00% APY. It is excluded from the six-increase count because the archive labeled it a new listing, not an increase from an earlier tracked rate. Treating additions as raises would confuse a change in coverage with a change in pricing.

The panel also changed size: September 14 covered 19 savings banks, compared with 20 in the two later notes. That makes the count of raises useful as an observation, but not a perfectly constant-panel measure of the entire period.

The size of a raise matters as much as its count

A 0.20-percentage-point APY increase represents about $50 more over one year on a constant $25,000 balance, if that APY difference persists for the full year and account conditions are met. A 0.05-point increase represents about $12.50 on the same assumptions. Variable savings rates and account fees can change the outcome.

Six raises do not prove a durable trend or explain the banks' motives. They do show that the previously quiet recorded series became more active in late September. This article deliberately uses the completed September 21 and 28 notes; it does not claim to incorporate an October 5 weekly update or treat the separate daily savings-gap panel as the same dataset.

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