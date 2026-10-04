By LeeAnn Reynolds · Published October 4, 2026 at 9:11 p.m. ET

In RateZip's aggregate inquiry profiles, the median home value reported by reverse-mortgage inquirers was $300,000, compared with $500,000 for HELOC inquirers. The median amount requested was $90,000 for reverse mortgages and $175,000 for HELOCs. These are separate medians from people expressing interest, not portraits of two actual households or measurements of funded loans.

The source is RateZip's aggregate mortgage-demand dataset, generated October 4, 2026, which combines self-reported inquiry responses since January 2025 and supplies the public mortgage-demand dashboard. The dashboard displays reverse-mortgage profile medians; the HELOC comparison here is drawn from the corresponding profile fields in the same dataset. It suppresses cells with fewer than 20 responses. The figures describe this network's respondents and are not a representative survey of all American homeowners.

Aggregate profile measure Reverse-mortgage inquiries HELOC inquiries Median reported home value $300,000 $500,000 Median requested amount $90,000 $175,000 Median loan-to-value field 25% 27%

Do not build a fictional borrower from the medians

Dividing the median request by the median home value gives 30% for reverse inquiries and 35% for HELOC inquiries. Neither equals the dataset's median loan-to-value field. There is no contradiction: the ratio of two group medians need not equal the median of individual ratios. The underlying fields may also have different completeness or definitions. The aggregate table cannot reconcile those records individually.

For the same reason, the median requested amount cannot be presented as the amount the owner would receive at closing. Existing liens, underwriting, program limits and fees affect a transaction. The dataset's LTV field should not be treated as a verified combined-loan-to-value ratio or as a measurement of the equity remaining after closing.

Different products, limited evidence about motives

The data show that the reverse-mortgage inquiry group reported lower median property values and requested smaller amounts. They do not show why the groups differed. The table contains no verified retirement budget, income, wealth or intended use of proceeds, and does not support a claim that one group is financially distressed or that the other is optimizing a portfolio.

The CFPB's reverse-mortgage overview explains the distinct obligations associated with that product. A HELOC involves its own draw and repayment terms. Product suitability requires information about the individual borrower that these aggregates do not contain.

The useful comparison is therefore the size of requests reaching the network. It can guide questions for further research, but it cannot replace a household-level analysis or prove that either product is the better choice for someone with a particular home value.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.