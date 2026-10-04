By LeeAnn Reynolds · Published October 4, 2026 at 9:11 p.m. ET

RateZip's deposit note for the week ending September 28, 2026, showed a top tracked CD APY of 4.50% and a top tracked savings APY of 4.20%. That 0.30-percentage-point difference is a starting point for comparison, not proof that every CD was a better place for cash.

The weekly rate-moves board covered 19 CD banks and 20 savings banks that week. The top CD observation was United Fidelity Bank; the top savings observation was Happen Bank. They are different institutions and product panels. The summary does not supply a matched term, balance and withdrawal-condition comparison for those two entries, so it cannot establish a generally available premium for locking up money.

Separate the level from the movement

A rate level is the APY observed at a point in time. A weekly change compares an institution's tracked observation with its previous one. A new listing is neither a raise nor a cut: there may be no previous observation to compare.

The September 28 note recorded two CD raises and four savings raises, with no cuts in either panel. E*TRADE's tracked CD APY moved from 4.15% to 4.35%, while First National Bank of America's moved from 4.20% to 4.35%. That is evidence of changes in those tracked entries. It does not establish why the banks changed them, or that every maturity at either bank received the same increase.

Put a term beside every CD quote

An APY alone leaves out when the money becomes available again. Before comparing a CD with a savings account, identify its maturity, minimum deposit, whether the rate is fixed, and its withdrawal or redemption provisions. Brokered and direct-bank CDs can have different exit mechanics. Savings rates can change after opening, while a fixed-rate CD has its own term and renewal conditions.

The FDIC's explanation of deposit products also makes ownership and insurance coverage relevant to how deposits are held. A high APY does not remove the need to verify the institution and applicable coverage.

Translate the gap carefully

On an illustrative $25,000 deposit, 4.50% APY corresponds to $1,125 over one year, versus $1,050 at 4.20%, a $75 difference. That arithmetic assumes the money remains for a full year, both quoted APYs apply for that period, and all conditions are met. It does not compare the actual products above, whose terms must be checked separately; early access costs, fees or a changing savings APY could alter the result.

The board is useful for identifying entries to examine. It is not evidence of a bank's funding strategy, and a top-of-panel number is not a personalized recommendation. Historical observations here describe September 28; current terms must be obtained from the institution.

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