By Paul Knag · Published November 23, 2026 at 9:10 a.m. ET

Mitten Digital High-Yield Savings pays 4.70% APY on balances of $10,000 or more as of November 23, 2026, the highest open savings rate among the accounts reviewed for this week's list. It has no monthly maintenance fee, but the headline yield requires both the $10,000 balance tier and membership in Community Choice Credit Union.

That 4.70% APY is more than 12 times the 0.39% FDIC national average savings rate for November. It also tops the 4.34% three-month Treasury yield reported for November 19 before taxes. Treasury interest is exempt from state and local income tax, however: at a 9.3% state income-tax rate, 4.34% is roughly equivalent to a 4.79% taxable bank yield. Savers in California, New York and New Jersey should make the comparison using their own applicable rate.

Selected savings rates verified November 23, 2026. APYs are variable and can change after an account is opened. Original RateZip graphic.

Best high-yield savings rates reviewed this week

Account APY reviewed What it takes to earn the rate Monthly fee Promotion or follow-on rate Mitten Digital High-Yield Savings 4.70% $10,000+ and Community Choice Credit Union membership $0 180-day rate protection for new accounts; then the current tiered variable rate CIT Bank Platinum Savings BOOST60 4.35% $5,000 to $9,999,999.99; enter BOOST60 by Dec. 15, 2026 $0 Six-month boost; then standard Platinum Savings rates, currently 3.75% at $5,000+ and 0.25% below $5,000 First National Bank of America High Yield Savings Promotion 4.20% New account, $1,000 opening deposit and new money $0 Six months; then 3.60% up to $250,000 and 3.86% above $250,000 EverBank Performance Savings 4.20% New account; no opening minimum $0 No fixed end date; variable rate for new accounts and can change at any time

APYs and conditions were checked on issuer pages on November 23, 2026. Variable rates can change before or after an account is opened.

Mitten Savings: 4.70% APY requires $10,000

Mitten Savings uses whole-balance tiers. Balances below $100 earn 0.00% APY; $100 to $4,999.99 earns 4.00%; $5,000 to $9,999.99 earns 4.25%; and $10,000 or more earns 4.70%. There is no minimum opening deposit and no monthly maintenance fee.

Applicants must become members of Community Choice Credit Union. The account page says U.S. citizens age 18 or older can qualify through Michigan eligibility or Community Choice Foundation membership. New accounts receive 180-day rate protection, after which the account earns the variable rate then in effect for its balance tier.

Mitten deposits are held at Community Choice Credit Union and insured by the NCUA's National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund, subject to applicable limits and ownership categories. Figures derived from its June 30, 2026 NCUA Call Report show shares up 12.04% from a year earlier, a 9.52% net worth ratio and a 5.61% Texas Ratio.

CIT Bank BOOST60: 4.35% APY has a deadline

CIT Bank Platinum Savings BOOST60 pays 4.35% APY on balances from $5,000 through $9,999,999.99 and 4.00% below $5,000 during the boost. It requires $100 to open and has no monthly service fee.

To receive the six-month boost, an eligible customer must enter BOOST60 while opening or enrolling an account by December 15, 2026. Existing boosted accounts and customers who participated in a CIT cash-bonus promotion during the previous six months are not eligible. When the boost ends, the account reverts to the standard Platinum Savings tiers, currently 3.75% APY at $5,000 or more and 0.25% below $5,000.

CIT Bank is a division of FDIC-insured First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Figures derived from First-Citizens' June 30, 2026 Call Report show deposits up 8.52% from a year earlier, a 12.41% Tier 1 leverage ratio, a 7.53% Texas Ratio and a 6.32% brokered-deposit share.

First National Bank of America: 4.20% APY for six months

First National Bank of America's promotion pays 4.20% APY on all balances for the first six months. It is limited to new accounts funded with at least $1,000 in new money, defined as funds from outside the bank that were not held at FNBA during the previous 30 days.

After six months, the account moves to the bank's Platinum High Yield Savings tiers, currently 3.60% APY on balances up to $250,000 and 3.86% above $250,000. The bank lists no monthly maintenance fee.

FNBA is an FDIC member. Figures derived from its June 30, 2026 Call Report show deposits up 3.73% from a year earlier, a 15.28% Tier 1 leverage ratio, a 20.77% Texas Ratio and a 43.40% brokered-deposit share. The Texas Ratio is a stress indicator based on problem assets relative to tangible equity and reserves; lower is generally better. Brokered-deposit share is the portion of deposits gathered through third-party placement channels. Deposit balances held in the same ownership category at the bank are combined when applying FDIC limits.

EverBank: 4.20% APY without a minimum

EverBank Performance Savings pays 4.20% APY for new accounts, with no minimum opening deposit and no monthly maintenance fee. It is not presented as a fixed-term promotion, but the rate is variable and may change before or after opening. Existing EverBank savings accounts may not receive the new-account rate.

EverBank, N.A. is an FDIC member. Figures derived from its June 30, 2026 Call Report show deposits up 8.60% from a year earlier, a 13.04% Tier 1 leverage ratio, an 11.57% Texas Ratio and a 1.69% brokered-deposit share.

How to compare these savings accounts

Use the APY for your actual balance. Mitten and CIT pay different rates above and below their key tiers.

Mitten and CIT pay different rates above and below their key tiers. Mark the end date. CIT enrollment closes December 15, 2026; CIT and FNBA promotional rates last six months.

CIT enrollment closes December 15, 2026; CIT and FNBA promotional rates last six months. Check what follows. The post-promotion rate can be materially lower than the headline APY.

The post-promotion rate can be materially lower than the headline APY. Confirm eligibility. Mitten requires credit-union membership; FNBA requires new money; EverBank's rate is for new accounts.

Mitten requires credit-union membership; FNBA requires new money; EverBank's rate is for new accounts. Compare after-tax yields. Treasury interest is exempt from state and local income tax, while savings-account interest generally is not.

Treasury interest is exempt from state and local income tax, while savings-account interest generally is not. Keep insurance limits in view. FDIC and NCUA insurance generally cover up to $250,000 per depositor or member, per insured institution, for each ownership category.

Methodology

RateZip reviewed open high-yield savings accounts and verified the featured APYs, balance tiers, fees, eligibility and promotional terms on issuer pages on November 23, 2026. Accounts not open to new applicants were excluded from the best-rate table. Rates are variable and can change at any time.

Featured links go directly to the institutions. RateZip applies the same editorial review criteria whether or not an institution has a commercial relationship with RateZip.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.

Editorial note: RateZip does not provide individualized investment, tax or legal advice. Confirm current rates, eligibility, fees, promotion terms and deposit-insurance treatment with the institution before opening an account.