By Paul Knag · Published November 23, 2026 at 8:18 a.m. ET · Updated November 23, 2026 at 9:05 a.m. ET

Sallie Mae Bank's 60-month certificate of deposit pays 5.00% APY as of November 23, 2026, the highest rate among the nationally available CDs reviewed for this week's list. The catch is the five-year lockup: it takes $2,500 to open, and an early withdrawal costs 180 days of simple interest.

The rate also exceeds the 4.86% five-year U.S. Treasury yield reported for November 19 by 0.14 percentage point before taxes. Treasury interest is exempt from state and local income tax, however. For example, at a 9.3% state income-tax rate, that Treasury yield is roughly equivalent to a 5.36% taxable bank yield. Applicable rates vary by state, locality and income, so savers should make the comparison using their own tax rate.

Selected CD rates verified November 23, 2026. APYs can change before an account is opened. Original RateZip graphic.

Best CD rates by term this week

APYs and terms were checked on November 23, 2026. A bank can change a CD's advertised rate before an account is opened.

Sallie Mae Bank: 5.00% APY for five years

Sallie Mae Bank offers the week's highest verified APY at 5.00% for 60 months. Its shorter terms also compare well: 4.65% for 12 months, 4.70% for 24 months and 4.75% for 36 months. Each requires $2,500 to open.

The early-withdrawal penalty is 90 days of simple interest for terms of 12 months or less and 180 days for longer terms. That makes the five-year CD most suitable for money that can remain untouched through maturity, not cash that may be needed on short notice.

Sallie Mae Bank is an FDIC member. Figures calculated from its June 30, 2026 Call Report show an 11.78% Tier 1 leverage ratio, a 3.20% Texas Ratio and deposits down 2.34% from a year earlier. Brokered deposits represented 40.56% of deposits. Those figures describe the bank's balance sheet; they do not expand or reduce the standard FDIC insurance limits for an individual depositor.

Newtek Bank: 4.70% APY for 13 months

The Newtek Bank CD pays 4.70% APY for 13 months and 4.30% for six months. Both require $2,500 to open, and Newtek limits deposits to $250,000 per account.

Newtek's deposit agreement imposes 90 days of simple interest on terms shorter than 12 months and 180 days on terms of 12 months or more. CDs renew automatically, with a seven-calendar-day grace period after maturity to withdraw without penalty.

Newtek Bank, N.A. is an FDIC member. Figures calculated from its June 30, 2026 Call Report show deposits up 91.89% from a year earlier, an 11.46% Tier 1 leverage ratio, a 65.44% Texas Ratio and a 2.96% brokered-deposit share. Rapid growth and asset-quality measures are worth monitoring, but insured savers should still focus first on staying within FDIC coverage limits and ownership categories.

How the bank rates compare with Treasuries

The November 19 Treasury benchmarks were 4.42% for six months, 4.62% for one year, 4.76% for two years, 4.81% for three years and 4.86% for five years. That means the featured six-month, two-year and three-year CDs trail their matching Treasuries before taxes. Sallie Mae's five-year CD leads the corresponding Treasury yield by 0.14 percentage point before taxes.

Treasury interest is exempt from state and local income tax; bank CD interest generally is not. In high-tax states such as California, New York and New Jersey, a lower Treasury yield can therefore produce a closer after-tax result than the headline rates suggest.

How to compare these CDs

Match the term to when the money may be needed. A higher APY can be erased by an early-withdrawal penalty.

A higher APY can be erased by an early-withdrawal penalty. Compare the minimum. Every offer in this week's table requires $2,500 to open.

Every offer in this week's table requires $2,500 to open. Check maturity instructions. Automatic renewal and short grace periods can roll funds into a new CD if no action is taken.

Automatic renewal and short grace periods can roll funds into a new CD if no action is taken. Compare after-tax returns. Treasury interest receives a state and local tax exemption that bank CD interest generally does not.

Treasury interest receives a state and local tax exemption that bank CD interest generally does not. Keep insurance limits in view. FDIC insurance generally covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category. Deposits held under the same ownership category at the same bank are combined.

Methodology

RateZip reviewed nine open CD offers and verified the featured APYs and account conditions on issuer pages on November 23, 2026. We screened out products not open to new applicants, compared like terms and reviewed minimum deposits, renewal terms and early-withdrawal penalties. Rates can change before an account is opened.

Featured links go directly to the institutions. Inclusion in this article is editorial and is not based on compensation from a featured institution.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.

Editorial note: RateZip does not provide individualized investment, tax or legal advice. Confirm current rates, eligibility, penalties and deposit-insurance treatment with the bank before opening an account.