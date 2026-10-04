By LeeAnn Reynolds · Published October 4, 2026 at 9:11 p.m. ET

A 30-year, $400,000 mortgage at 6.00% has monthly principal and interest of $2,398.20. At 7.30%, that rises to $2,742.28, an increase of $344.08. The loan amount and repayment period are unchanged; only the assumed interest rate moves.

Translating that payment into an income figure requires a budget assumption. If principal and interest alone are capped at 28% of gross monthly income, the illustrative annual income rises from $102,780 to $117,526. That is a budgeting calculation, not a universal mortgage qualification threshold.

Assumed fixed interest rate Monthly principal and interest Annual gross income at a 28% P&I budget Annual gross income with an assumed $600/month in other housing costs, still at 28% 6.00% $2,398.20 $102,780 $128,494 7.30% $2,742.28 $117,526 $143,241

Hypothetical fully amortizing 30-year loan with 360 monthly payments. The $400,000 figure is the loan balance, not the home price. The $600 is an illustration for combined additional housing costs, not a measured national average. Rates are assumptions, not offers; neither column accounts for every household expense.

Why the first income column is incomplete

Principal and interest leave out property taxes, homeowners insurance, any mortgage insurance and association charges. Upfront points and closing costs are separate. Those amounts depend on the property and loan. Using the payment-only column as a complete affordability estimate would understate the budget required to own the home.

The second income column demonstrates the effect of adding an assumed $600 a month, but an actual household must replace it with its own figures. A household also needs room for other debts, maintenance, living expenses and savings. Gross income is not take-home pay.

A budget percentage is not a lender decision

The CFPB defines debt-to-income ratio using monthly debt payments divided by gross monthly income. A lender's assessment includes the relevant debts and program requirements; the 28% housing-only illustration here does not reproduce that process. Credit, assets and other underwriting facts also matter. The table cannot establish whether a specific application would be approved.

For scale, the 2024 American Community Survey estimated national median household income at $81,604 in 2024 dollars. This is historical context, not a 2026 income estimate or a count of qualified borrowers. A national household median also is not directly comparable to an individual applicant's eligible income. The comparison should not be turned into a claim about the percentage of households that can obtain this loan.

The useful result is the change under identical assumptions: the higher rate raises both the monthly payment and the gross-income budget needed to hold the same housing share. It does not establish one income number that every lender or household must use.

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