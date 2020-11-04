What You See Might Be What You Get?

This year has flown by …. says no one in the world, since March. Nearly everyone I know cannot wait for this incredible (not in a good way) year to end. And yes, of course, everyone’s wishes for upcoming 2021 include things like the end of Covid, cessation of violent protests, a kinder USA, and a $50 Million lottery win. (Wait, is that last one only on my list? Sorry)

But, here at ratezip.com, we believe that is an embarrassingly teensy, minuscule, tiny, partial list of requests, except for maybe the $50 Million. We intend to somewhat rectify that today by beginning a compilation of the list of events, circumstances and material items that all good souls in the mortgage and real estate community can begin visualizing right now, in preparation for 2021! We realize proper visualization can take time, in order to properly manifest the desired results. Let’s get right to it so you, gentle reader, can start patiently expecting the best 2021 for all our mortgage friends. And, no, I have not been drinking. 😂

1% interest rate reductions on mortgages for all essential workers, veterans, hospital employees, mortgage operations staff, and athletic coaches. [RE: that last one, while some sports are back, games are mostly conducted in a bubble, an empty stadium, or often without the top players who “opted out” this year.] To finish this thought, the federal government will replenish all funds “lost” by mortgage companies using dollars collected from television stations’ surpluses collected from Presidential ads this year. If you’re already missing those wonderful commercials (sarcasm intended), click here for some old wacky ones.

Continue this depicted Zillow home price trend with no “housing bubble” or financial collapse ever again. Simultaneously, have Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and their financially similar friends* subside all potential home buyers who need funds for a down payment or to qualify. *Let’s call that group Begaf.

Increase the average IQ and EQ of all Americans so everyone has at least a clear understanding of how VC influences the US economy and, therefore, the mortgage industry, and how EQ is important in the mortgage industry.

Squash the adverse market refinance fee. In case you’ve missed this in the news, it is a 0.5% fee that is added to refinances sold to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac (about 70% of all loans), starting on Dec. 1, 2020. Get money from Begaf if needed. Woo hoo!

Elect Rob Crisman as the next President and begin his campaign 1/1/21. Come on, he’s brilliant, funny, and a major fan of all things mortgage! How could we even consider anyone else?

Decrease mortgages in forbearance from 5.83% to 0. Reemploy those currently working in that industry to the new companies formed to distribute wealth from Bezos, Gate and friends (yes, Begaf).

Let every homeowner with a mortgage refinance to 2% or lower. And, while we’re at it, let’s find a way to make this process faster, easier and painless.

See the author of this blog suddenly be personally worth the suggested 2020 mortgage origination volume. ($4 Trillion) 👍 [If you’re gonna dream, dream BIG.]

End redlining everywhere, forever, immediately. Enough said.

Devise and execute the perfect mortgage for those with student loan debt. Maybe these companies can assist with that.

Hire every MLO and mortgage ops person an assistant. That need may, once again, require financial input from Begaf.

Double residential construction from the current 1.415 million annualized. That will also lower unemployment in at least 11 other associated industries (lumber, moving, landscaping, etc.).

Make all homes smart. That includes activities around bandwidth requirements, completion of an honest needs assessment, architectural detail considerations and creation of a home hub, at least.

Bring New York back to life from here to here and here to here. Or …

Move the housing-disgruntled from the UK to New York City! … Johnson: We need to fix our broken housing market … 'Mortgages are so inaccessible now’ … Mortgage deals plummet as lenders play safe … First-time buyers in Scotland at 'seven-year-low' … Buyers slip on property ladder as deposits rise …

Your turn. You have nearly unlimited funds-for-the-fix from Begaf and some time to do planning, manifesting, and execution. So what’s it gonna be? What do YOU see in 2021?

Oh, more jokes is what you want to see? I’m on it.

Two elderly couples were enjoying friendly conversation when one of the men asked the other: “Fred, how was the memory clinic you went to last month?”

“Outstanding,” Fred replied. “They taught us all the latest psychological techniques – visualization, association – it has made a big difference for me.”

“That’s great! What about the name of the clinic?”

Fred went blank. He thought and thought but couldn’t remember. Then a smile broke across his face and he asked, “What do you call that flower with the long stem and thorns?”

“You mean a rose?”

“Yes, that’s it!”

Then he turned to his wife and asked: “Rose, what was the name of that clinic?"

My grandfather’s last wish was that we convert his ashes into a diamond.

That’s a lot of pressure.

Here’s an excellent example of manifesting something in difficult times!

A man was given 2 wishes. He asked for the best wine and best woman.

Next moment, he had the best wine and Mother Theresa next to him.

Moral: Be Specific.

Johnny paid his way through college by waitering in a restaurant.

"What's the usual tip?" asked a customer.

"Well," said Johnny, "this is my first day, but the other guys said that, if I got five dollars out of you, I'd be doing great."

"Is that so?" growled the customer. "In that case, here's twenty dollars."

"Thanks. I'll put it in my college fund," Johnny replied.

"By the way, what are you studying?" asked the customer.

"Applied psychology."

Me: I wish for a world without lawyers

Genie: Done, you have no more wishes

Me: But you said 3

Genie: Sue me.