What House Can You Get for $100,000 in Each State?

Whether you’re just browsing real estate listings for fun, or you actually need to move to a new home, house hunting is always an adventure. Many different factors influence the cost of a house, including location. Some states are more expensive than others, which begs the question: if you had a budget of $100,000, what could you get in each state? Let’s take a look at some of these different options! From very tiny homes, to fixer uppers, to multiple acres, $100,000 can get you a wide range of options!

Alabama

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

2 acres, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

At $99,000, this house in Alabma has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and sits on about 2 acres, making it a good combination of indoor and outdoor space. That said, it’s small, at only 820 square feet, and it would benefit from updating the wood paneling and older carpets.

Alaska

1 acre, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

If Alaskan life is for you, then $100,000 will get you one acre of it, with a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house. The 1,300 square foot home needs some finishing touches, but otherwise appears to be in good condition.

Arizona

4 acre lot

$99,990 will get you an empty, 4 acre lot in Arizona – a perfect place for you to build your dream home! If you’re looking for something move-in ready, you can also check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house for $80,000.

Arkansas

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

3 acres, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This charming house sits on 3 acres, most of which are wooded, and could be yours for only $99,900! It’s on the smaller side, at 1,035 square feet.

California

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

This single bedroom home is cozy (only 825 square feet), but move in ready and only $95,000! The listing describes it as the perfect retreat, with easy access to hiking, golf, and other activities.

Colorado

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

$95,000 will get you this 741 square foot single-bedroom home in Colorado! It needs a little work but is quite charming.

Connecticut

Image via Reatltor.com

Image via Reatltor.com

Image via Reatltor.com

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

For $95,000, you can own a piece of history! This 1,276 square foot home was built in 1712 and could use a bit of modernizing, but appears to be in good condition.

Delaware

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This house is listed for only $84,999! It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and appears to need some repairs, but could be a great project for the right person.

Florida

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 4 acres

This bungalow in Florida sits on 4 acres and is only $98,000! It’s tiny, however, at only 588 square feet.

Georgia

3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1 acre

At $90,000, this 1,272 square foot home is a fixer upper, but potentially worth it, with three bedrooms on your very own acre of land!

Hawaii

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 acre

$93,500 will get you one acre in tropical paradise, but with a super tiny home – only 384 square feet! If you love being outdoors, however, it could be for you!

Idaho

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This mobile home in Idaho is 1,716 square feet and only $98,000! It comes with a deck and hot tub.

Illinois

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This 1,072 square foot house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, all for $94,900.

Indiana

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

$99,900 will get you this charmingly beautiful 936 square foot home, which also has a fenced in backyard and a 20 ft by 16 ft barn.

Iowa

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This 940 square foot home sits on an acre of land and looks like a beautiful place to live, for only $90,000!

Kansas

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is 1,344 square foot and is on just short of an acre. It needs some redecorating (those pink bathroom tiles are odd!) but has already had a lot of hard work gone into it.

Kentucky

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

$99,500 will get you a lot in Kentucky! This 1,767 square foot house has three bedrooms and a possible 4th bedroom space in the basement. Plus, it’s move-in ready!

Louisiana

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This property is a renovated mobile home, with 1,228 square feet of space. It also has a large backyard, and is only $99,000.

Maine

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Do you want to be close to the beach? Then you might just love this $95,000 house in Maine! It’s 624 square foot, but has access to 100 feet of shared beach.

Maryland

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom

This 1,404 square foot house has some great qualities, but also needs a bit of work – the porch roof is damaged and some flooring needs to be replaced. But it could be yours for $95,900!

Massachusetts

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Fixer Upper

For $95,000, you can get a 1,560 square foot fixer upper that overlooks a river waterfall! It needs some elbow grease, but is in a beautiful location. Or, you can get a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home for $60,000.

Michigan

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

$90,000 will get you this beautiful 1.5 story home in Michigan! It’s 1,100 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms.

Minnesota

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

At 4,020 square feet and 5 bathrooms, $93,500 will get you a lot of space in this Minnesota home! In addition, you’ll get a full basement and a 2 car garage.

Mississippi

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This $98,500 home has been recently renovated, and is 1,276 square feet. With three bedrooms and one bathroom, this could be perfect for you!

Missouri

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This cute house is only $92,500, is 1,259 square feet, and features a partly-screened back deck, 20x20 workshop, and a full basement.

Montana

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This $98,500 house is just over 1,000 square feet, but despite not being very large, it boosts an insulated detached 2 car garage and a separate 1 car garage, giving you lots of room to store your vehicles or create your very own workspace!

Nebraska

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom

For $99,900, you could get this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Nebraska!

Nevada

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

On a quarter acre of land, this $96,500 house is 930 square feet and close to multiple recreational activities, including state parks and only a couple hours away from Las Vegas!

New Hampshire

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 acre Fixer Upper

$99,900 will get you a fixer upper in New Hampshire, like this 1,446 square foot house. It looks charming on the inside, but appears to have some floor and foundation issues. It sits on an acre of land, so you’ll have some privacy if you can fix this one up!

New Jersey

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 3 acres

This 1,176 square foot house sits on three acres and needs some work, but has three bedrooms and one bathroom. It also may be possible to add a subdivision!

New Mexico

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

With $94,000, you could get this 1,280 square foot manufactured home that sits on a half acre!

New York

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 5 acres

This mobile home is 960 square feet and sits on 5 acres – great for anyone who loves to be outdoors! It costs $99,500.

North Carolina

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

On a plot of land just short of an acre, this house is currently listed for $95,000 and comes with two storage buildings.

North Dakota

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

For $90,000, you could get this 960 square foot house in North Dakota!

Ohio

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

$99,900 could get you this beautiful, 1,100 square foot house! The outside has great curb appeal, and the inside looks good, but perhaps it would be best to replace that pink carpet and yellow wall paint!

Oklahoma

3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

This 1,047 sq ft Oklahoma home is move-in ready, and only $99,900!

Oregon

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

At 792 square feet, this cozy home is only $96,500. It looks like it’s well maintained and would be good for one or two people!

Pennsylvania

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Is this Pennsylvanian house for you? $97,500 for 1,053 square feet on a third of an acre, with a deck and a two-car garage!

Rhode Island

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This 848 square foot modular house is described as “totally rehabbed” and well maintained. It’s listed for exactly $100,000.

South Carolina

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 acre

This manufactured home is 1,216 square feet and sits on just over an acre! It’s priced at $95,000.

South Dakota

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

At $95,000, this South Dakota property consists of a 1,188 square foot home and a one car garage.

Tennessee

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 5 acres

For $94,900, you could have this 1,140 square foot house which sits on 5 acres!

Texas

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 acre

$99,900 could get you this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,344 square foot house in Texas, which sits on property just over an acre!

Utah

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is $90,000 and 960 square feet. It has lots of driveway room and is nicely kept inside.

Vermont

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 4 acres

Are you enthralled with the idea of tiny-house living? This house is only 260 square feet, but it comes with 4 acres, for $100,000! Perhaps you could live in the tiny house while building your dream home.

Virginia

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 acre

For $99,500, you could get this $1,040 square foot house on its own acre lot, complete with a creek and picturesque views!

Washington

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This house is 1,232 square feet and is listed for $92,000. It looks like it could use some minor cosmetic work, but could be perfect for you!

West Virginia

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

Image via Realtor.com

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 3 acres

With multiple acres and a beautiful home, this property in West Virginia could be yours for $100,000!

Wisconsin

2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

This house has 2 bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and is 1,955 square feet, all for $94,000!

Wyoming

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Possible Rental Income

What if you could become a landlord for $98,000? That’s a possibility with this 1,728 square foot house, which has a separate basement apartment! One or both units could be rented out for income!

Ready to Move?

$100,000 isn’t very much when it comes to real estate, but it turns out, it can give you lots of different options, depending on the state! Which house would you pick if you could choose which state to live in?

Are you ready to take the next step? You can compare mortgage rates and lenders right here on RateZip! You can also search our Down Payment Assistance Database for grants and programs located in each state.