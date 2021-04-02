Risk-Free Life Insurance: Easy, Affordable, & a Money-Back Guarantee

Editor’s Summary:

With premiums as low as $10 per month , Bestow offers life insurance policies that can fit every budget.

. Bestow has life insurance for the busy, modern consumer. With quotes available in seconds and coverage in minutes if approved, there’s no waiting around to hear about a decision.

Important: Have you had a recent cancer diagnosis, or are you over 60 years of age? If so, you won’t qualify for coverage with Bestow. However, you can compare other top life insurance companies by clicking here!

Key Points :

: Affordable

Easy to apply

Decision in minutes

Money-Back Guarantee

Terms Offered: 10, 15, 20, 25, or 30 years

Application Process



1) Provide your information

2) Answer a lifestyle questionnaire

3) Provide your beneficiary information

4) Choose policy and payment details Carriers



Policies are issued by an A+ rated carrier Claims



Bestow works to expedite all claims, with the goal of processing claim documents in as little as 10 days. Referrals



Earn rewards with Bestow by referring your friends and family! Rewards offered include gift cards or donations to charity.

Why Bestow term life insurance is our top choice

Affordability – With plans that offer coverage from $50,000 to $1,500,000, and premiums starting at just $10 per month, Bestow makes it affordable to have life insurance.

Convenience – Bestow is 100% online, which makes applying for life insurance super easy – you can apply wherever you have an internet connection, any time of day or night! And you don’t have to schedule any annoying medical examinations or lab tests, nor do you have to wait for the results of those tests. You can get a life insurance quote in seconds, and it takes around five minutes to apply. You will also find out if you have been approved for coverage almost as soon as you submit your application!

30 Day Money Back Guarantee – If you change your mind about life insurance, or if you’re not happy with Bestow for some reason, you can have your premium refunded within 30 days! It’s risk free to try it out!

A+ Rated Carriers – As a life insurance agency, Bestow only works with A+ Rated Carriers. Their carriers include North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® and Munich Re Group.

Beneficiaries – You hope that you’ll never need to use life insurance, but if something does happen, Bestow makes it easy for beneficiaries to claim the death benefit. By expediting all claims and processing documents as quickly as possible, Bestow makes claiming a death benefit as easy as they can. All claims begin with a simple form that can be filled out online. Bestow also makes it easy for you to manage your beneficiaries and update their information as necessary.

Referral Rewards – If you find Bestow is a good, fast, and easy life insurance option, you can refer up to ten of your friends and family and earn rewards! These rewards include a wide selection of digital gifts cards, as well as donations to select charities. It’s easy – just share your unique referral link with people you personally know and start earning rewards!

How does term life insurance differ from other types of life insurance?

Currently, Bestow only offers term life insurance. Term life insurance is often easier to apply for and more affordable than other life insurance policies – this is because it has a set term limit and does not fund any other investments or build cash value. It’s there to offer your beneficiaries protection in the event that you pass away from unexpected causes during the policy term, by granting a death benefit in the coverage amount that you choose.

How to Get a Quote and Apply with Bestow

Getting a quote and applying with Bestow is easy! To start with an estimate, all you have to provide is your gender, birthdate, height and weight, zip code, and whether or not you use any nicotine products. While this estimate may change slightly, it will give you an idea of the cost of your desired policy. When you’re ready to apply, here is the information that you’ll need:

Your basic information . This includes your name, email address, phone number, home address, gender, birthdate, height, and weight.

. This includes your name, email address, phone number, home address, gender, birthdate, height, and weight. Your health info . This includes questions such as your weight loss or gain history, your nicotine use history, diagnoses or disabilities you might have, procedures or tests you have had done, your family medical history, any hospitalizations you might have had, and medical equipment that you might need to use. Recently, they also ask questions concerning Covid-19.

. This includes questions such as your weight loss or gain history, your nicotine use history, diagnoses or disabilities you might have, procedures or tests you have had done, your family medical history, any hospitalizations you might have had, and medical equipment that you might need to use. Recently, they also ask questions concerning Covid-19. Your lifestyle information. This includes questions about your citizenship, where you were born, your travel plans, any current life insurance plans you might have, your employment and income, activities you might be interested in, and your drug and alcohol use.

These questions are important not only to verify your identity and whether or not you qualify for a life insurance plan, but to also make sure you get the coverage that best works for you. Keep in mind that not everyone might qualify for life insurance with Bestow – but there is no cost to apply, so you can see what your options are and if Bestow is right for you!

Life insurance can give you peace of mind, knowing that your beneficiaries will be helped in the event that you’re not around to care for them. If you’re considering life insurance, it’s important to work with a company that is trusted, affordable, and fast. This is why we recommend Bestow!

Click here to See Quotes from Bestow